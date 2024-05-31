Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Friday, 31st May, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Friday, 31st May 2024

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday assured that Nigeria would make progress and prosper, but all hands must be on deck to ensure this.

The President made the declaration in Abuja at the inauguration of the Provision of Engineering Infrastructure to Wuye District and an overhead bridge connecting Wuse District to Wuye.

Tinubu during his speech, called on all citizens of the country to ensure their hard work and dedication in achieving prosperity for the nation as his government would ensure nobody is left out.

Advertisement

Speaking specifically on the projects, President Tinubu highlighted that it would provide easy access to the Wuye axis and fast improvement in traffic flow within the district.

The Supreme Court has directed the governors of all 36 states to submit their defenses in response to a lawsuit filed by the federal government.

Naija News reports that the federal government is advocating for full autonomy for the 774 local governments in case SC/CV/343/2024.

Advertisement

The federal government is seeking an order to stop governors from arbitrarily dissolving democratically elected councils.

During the court session on Thursday, a seven-member panel of the apex court ordered the governors, represented by the state attorneys-general, to file their responses to the originating summons within seven days.

The court further directed the attorney-general of the federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi, to submit his response within two days of receiving the states’ replies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Garba Lawal, who led the Supreme Court panel, concurred with the AGF that reducing the timeline was essential due to the case’s national significance.

The Supreme Court mandated that the filing and exchanging of all processes be completed by June 10, scheduling the hearing for June 13.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri, has affirmed the termination of the petrol subsidy regime in Nigeria, clarifying remarks made by President Bola Tinubu on the subject.

During a recent interview on Channels Television, which coincided with President Tinubu’s first year in office, Lokpobiri reiterated that the government had decisively moved away from subsidizing petrol, a policy shift initiated by President Tinubu on May 29, 2023.

This declaration had a significant impact on petrol prices, driving them higher as the subsidy that had long kept fuel costs artificially low was removed.

The Minister explained that while the subsidy regime has officially ended, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited retains the ability to intervene in the market under exceptional circumstances.

This flexibility is seen as a way to stabilize prices and manage any potential market volatility.

Lokpobiri also addressed misunderstandings regarding President Tinubu’s statement on the subsidy’s end, noting that the confusion arose partly because the 2023 budget, formulated under former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, did not allocate funds for continuing the subsidy.

President Bola Tinubu has said that the task of securing every inch of the country is a priority for him.

He expressed confidence that the unwavering commitment of the Nigerian military and the intelligence agencies, including the Department of State Services (DSS), the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), and the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) would help in achieving the task.

He assured the citizenry that Nigeria will ultimately prevail against its adversaries and overcome all challenges.

The president said this at the inauguration of the Headquarters of the DIA Abuja, on Thursday, May 30.

Represented by the president of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, the president said the DIA was a key agency in the security architecture of the country that primarily provides intelligence to the Armed Forces and the Ministry of Defense.

The Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms has asked the federal government to adopt an exchange rate of ₦800 per dollar for customs import duty.

The chairman of the committee, Taiwo Oyedele, spoke on Thursday while engaging journalists on the activities of the tax panel in Lagos.

While presenting some of the committee’s recommendations, the tax expert expressed concern over the import duty rate, which constantly changes due to the volatility of the foreign exchange (FX) market.

This, Oyedele said, does not allow for adequate planning by businesses.

The import duty rate in recent times has witnessed incessant adjustments by The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS).

At least three soldiers of the Nigerian Army were reportedly killed in a recent assault by unknown gunmen in Abia State.

Reports obtained by Naija News on Thursday revealed that the security officers from the 14 Brigade Headquarters of the Nigerian Army, Ohafia, who are attached to the 144 Battalion, were tragically killed at the army outpost located on the popular Obikabia junction off Umuola in Aba North local government area.

It was reported that the soldiers were caught off guard by the masked gunmen who arrived in a black SUV.

According to The Nation, the gunmen also stole the soldiers’ firearms and set fire to the patrol van and outpost before departing.

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) has commenced an investigation into the misappropriation of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) campaign fund for the 2023 elections and the failure of its presidential National Working Committee to pay party agents who took part in the 2023 presidential and governorship elections, across the country.

Naija News learnt that the anti-graft agency had invited the National Secretary of the party, Oginni Olaposi Sunday, to substantiate the allegations of fraud levelled against Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso and his Private Secretary, Folashade Aliu, over the alleged misappropriation of party funds with a secret campaign and donations account.

A source who spoke with Vanguard said Oginni’s petition also allegedly indicted the signatories to the United Bank of Africa (UBA) account of the New Nigeria People’s Party, which includes Prof. Rufai Alkali, Abba Kawu and Dipo Olayokun.

The source noted that the EFCC may be compelled to probe Dipo Olayokun’s sudden wealth and how he acquired properties in choice areas of Abuja in less than two years of his tenure as signatory to NNPP’s account.

Confirming the development, the party’s National Secretary, Oginni, in a chat with the aforementioned publication, said the EFCC invited him to its headquarters in Abuja last Wednesday to make a statement and clarify the petition he signed on behalf of the party, alleging Kwankwaso and his team of N2.5 billion fraud.

A former national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Adebisi Akande has claimed that there were spiritual threats and political maneuvering that tried to stop the inauguration of President Bola Tinubu as Nigeria’s president.

Akande stated that the threats came from the opposition who were trying to stop Tinubu from becoming president.

The elder statesman made the disclosure on Thursday during a lecture organised by Arewa Think Tank to celebrate one year of achievements of the administration of President Tinubu.

Akande lamented that the opposition have never wanted a united country.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has condemned the confrontation that occurred recently at the Banex Plaza in Abuja between military personnel and some civilians.

The DHQ, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, released by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj Gen Edward Buba, described the attack on soldiers by civilians are self-sabotage.

It added that this is not the way to go, as the military needs civilian support to win the war against bandits in the country.

The DHQ statement recalled how the soldiers have been fighting terrorism and putting their lives on the line for civilians for more than ten years, stressing that they need their moral to be at the highest.

It added that if military personnel go out of their way or make errors, such incidents should be reported so things do not deteriorate or go out of hand.

A State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, has barred the State House of Assembly members led by Martins Amaewhule from sitting and parading themselves as lawmakers in the state.

Justice C.N. Wali, gave the order in a suit filed by the pro-Governor Siminilayi Fubara lawmakers led by their Speaker, Victor Oko-Jumbo and two others, Sokari Goodboy and Orubienimigha Timothy.

The suit listed 25 lawmakers as 1st to 25th defendants and Rivers Governor , the Attorney-General and the Chief Judge of the state as 26th to 28th defendants.

The court had on May 10th granted a similar order on a motion ex-parte, stopping the governor, the attorney-general and the Chief Judge from interacting with the affected lawmakers.

The interlocutory injunction was granted on May 29th, with the court adjourning the suit to July 1st, 2024, for mention.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.