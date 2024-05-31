Soldiers Murder: Do Not Seek Revenge, It Will Be Catastrophic – Igbo Elders Beg Military

Igbo elders have begged the Nigerian military not to be brutal in its bid to seek revenge for the killing of five soldiers in Aba, Abia State on Thursday by hoodlums.

The elders condemned the attack on the soldiers, but urged the military not to launch a reprisal attack.

They, however, called for the deployment of intelligence to fish out the perpetrators of the heinous attack instead of embarking on any military confrontation considering the collateral damage associated with such military engagement.

Speaking with Vanguard in Umuahia, former Governor of Abia State, Senator Theodore Orji urged the military to tamper justice with mercy.

He said, “It’s very unfortunate. It’s very wrong for people to turn around and attack those watching over them. Soldiers are there for all Nigerians and should not be attached. These soldiers did nothing to warrant this attack. It’s very annoying.

”But I sincerely appeal to the military not to go on full scale revenge because that will be catastrophic. Let them mellow down and tamper justice with mercy.

”Let them concentrate on using intelligence to fish out the perpetrators and deal with them. Let them not escalate the whole thing because there is tension already in the state.”

Reacting also, former Senate President, Senator Adolphus Wabara, strongly condemned the “senseless and babaric attack”, but pleaded with the military authorities to tamper justice with mercy for the sake of Innocent citizens ” who are usually the victims of any reprisal attack”.

He said, ”This is very unfortunate and condemnable. My heart goes to the Nigerian Army and the families of the deceased soldiers. I urge them to bear the loss with maturity and forgiveness.

“It’s very regrettable to lose a soul how much more a soldier with all the heavy investments in their training. But let them tamper justice with mercy because it is usually the innocent people that bear the brunt of any reprisal attack.”

