Sack The Jokers In Your Cabinet, Save APC From Further Embarrassment – Gololo Begs Tinubu

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Garus Gololo has expressed his disappointment over the poor performance of some cabinet ministers.

Speaking during a press briefing yesterday, he urged President Bola Tinubu to immediately reshuffle his cabinet to save the ruling party from further embarrassment.

He described the series of sectorial briefings put together by the Federal Government to showcase the achievements of the one-year in office of Tinubu, as a fallacy.

Gololo cited as an example the ‘dry farming project’ presented by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari.

According to him, “We have taken our time to listen to all the papers presented and without mincing words, I can tell you unequivocally that President Tinubu assembled jokers except Barrister Nyesom Wike, the Minister of FCT, and the Minister of Health Mohammed Ali Pate, those their CVs are red through the achievements they had carried out within a few months. For me, Wike and Ali Pate do not need to go to the ‘tea party’ at the radio house. These two have shown their mettle”.

The former BoT member of APC, pointed out that the minister of agriculture has continued to lie to Nigerians about dry farming ongoing around Nigeria, specifically in the southern part of the country while appearing on the national television.

“Can someone please ask him to be candid about it and to mention specifically at what point these projects are ongoing so that some of us can go and see? It has been all paperwork and rhetoric. While they take turns reading the wordsmith’s job, the masses go to the market and struggle with the high price of food items.

“The minister of agriculture is from my zone and I singled him out because I supported his appointment not until he showed no capacity. The price of fertilizer is nothing to mention now”’ he stressed.