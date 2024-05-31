Rivers Police Arrest Man Who Raped Pastor’s Pregnant Wife To Death

The Rivers State Police Command have apprehended a suspect identified simply as Emeka for allegedly leading a gang to rape a pastor wife, Chigbewejim Steward, to death.

The incident reportedly occured in the Abarikpo community in Ahoada East Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect quarreled with the deceased earlier in the day and broke into her house at midnight with his gang, kidnapped the woman, and ferried her to an unknown destination.

Emeka was said to have fled from the community after getting information that the police were on his trail.

Advertisement

The deceased’s husband, an Assistant Pastor with Seventh Day Adventist Church in the Abarikpo community, Lawyer Steward confirmed the arrest of the suspect to newsmen on Thursday.

Steward said, “Yes Emeka, masterminded the death of my wife after he quarreled with her that my wife called him a wicked man. He told my wife you will see wickedness today.

“And that night around 1 am February 12, 2023, those bad boys came to my house and broke the door and took my wife away.

Advertisement

“My wife was five months pregnant. Emeka and his gang raped and strangled her to death. The police arrested him on Thursday. Now he is in the police custody. I have gone to the station to give my statement.

“I want the government to intervene so that justice will prevail. I thank the police for their effort in arresting these bad boys”.

He alleged that Emeka and his gang are members of a cult group ‘In Iceland’, saying when his wife was kidnapped they had taken her to their hideout and gang raped and killed her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A senior police officer who spoke to Punch on the issue said that aside from Emeka, two other suspects were arrested in respect of the crime.

“It was not only Emeka. Two others were also arrested by the Ahoada Police Division. They are all in custody,” he stated.