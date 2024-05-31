Price Of Refilling Cooking Gas Per Kg In Nigeria Today

The prices for refilling various cylinder capacities remain relatively stable across the country, with minor differences occasionally reaching ₦50 to ₦100, amid the increasing utility of cooking gas in Nigeria.

As of today, May 31, 2024, the average price of refilling cooking gas per kg stands at ₦1,420, with retail prices peaking at ₦1,400 to ₦1,500 per kg.

The expanded use of cooking gas, traditionally utilized primarily for cooking, now extends to powering generators, significantly driving up demand across Nigeria.

This rise in usage comes with numerous advantages, from environmental benefits to enhanced safety and convenience in cooking practices.

Key Advantages Of Using Cooking Gas Include:

-Environmental Impact: Cooking gas, or Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), offers a cleaner alternative to traditional fuels like firewood or charcoal, emitting no harmful pollutants and thus improving air quality and public health.

-Health Benefits: Unlike solid fuels, which contribute to indoor pollution and respiratory issues, cooking gas provides a healthier environment for families, particularly benefiting women and children who spend significant time in the kitchen.

-Efficiency and Speed: Gas stoves provide instant heat, reducing cooking time and increasing efficiency compared to solid fuel sources.

-Control and Convenience: Cooking gas allows for precise temperature control, essential for preparing a variety of dishes that require specific cooking conditions.

-Lifestyle Implication: Despite the high costs associated with initial setup, using cooking gas is often seen as a lifestyle upgrade, representing a modern and convenient cooking method.

-Conservation Efforts: Switching to cooking gas helps reduce deforestation by decreasing the reliance on wood as a primary cooking fuel.

Despite these benefits, the high cost of cooking gas and equipment makes it inaccessible for many low-income families in Nigeria, highlighting a divide in access to modern energy solutions.

As the demand for cooking gas continues to rise, it remains crucial for suppliers and policymakers to manage pricing and supply effectively to ensure that this cleaner energy source is accessible to as many Nigerians as possible, supporting both environmental sustainability and public health.

See price of cooking gas per kg below:

1kg – ₦1,200

2kg – ₦2,400

3kg – ₦3,600

5kg – ₦6,000

6kg – ₦7,200

8kg – ₦9,600

9kg – ₦10,800

10kg – ₦12,000

12kg – ₦14,400

12.5kg – ₦15,000

25kg – ₦30,000

50kg – ₦60,000