Police React As Officer Shoots Man In Bayelsa Over ₦200 Bribe

The Bayelsa State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the arrest of a police officer responsible for fatally shooting a 40-year-old electrician, Benalayefa Bako Asiayei, over ₦200 bribe along the Azikoro Road in Yenagoa, the state capital.

Naija News reported earlier that Asiayei, who was returning from work in his Toyota Sienna vehicle around 8.00 pm on Tuesday, was shot by the policeman attached to the Bayelsa State security outfit, Operation Doo Akpo.

The deceased, originally from Bobougbene community in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State, had a passenger in the front seat at the time of the incident.

An eyewitness, speaking on the condition of anonymity, revealed that the Operation Doo Akpo patrol stopped the driver and demanded N200 as part of their routine collection from motorists, which Asiayei did not have.

Advertisement

The witness mentioned that Asiayei explained he only had one passenger, after which the policeman suddenly aimed his gun and shot him at close range.

Further information indicated that at the scene of the shooting, an in-law named Zaiky who noticed the car and the body, raised the alarm, and identified the officer responsible for the shooting.

The policeman reportedly fled in the patrol van, but some onlookers managed to take his picture.

Advertisement

The police transported the body to the Government House Hospital, Yenagoa, and later to the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa mortuary.

In the meantime, the family is calling for justice and urging Governor Douye Diri, the Inspector General of Police, and the Ijaw Youth Council to take appropriate action against police brutality in the state.

“We are calling on the Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, and the Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, as a matter of urgency, bring to book the policeman who shot Bena to death to face the law, and also calling on the Ijaw Youth Council Worldwide to take necessary action against police brutality in Bayelsa State,” the family of the deceased said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Confirming the action taken, the Police Public Relations Officer of the state, Musa Mohammed, said the killer cop had been identified, and arrested and internal disciplinary action commenced.

Mohammed said, “The policeman responsible is attached to the state security outfit, Operation Doo Akpo. He has been arrested and will face internal disciplinary action soon after the investigation.”