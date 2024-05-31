Police Officer Calls For The Arrest Of School Proprietor, Head Teacher For Singing Old National Anthem

A former Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Dolapo Badmus, has called for the arrest of the proprietor and head teacher of a private school (name withheld) for singing the old national anthem.

Naija News recalls that President Bola Tinuby had on Wednesday signed the old National Anthem Bill 2024, ‘Nigeria, we hail thee’ as a replacement for the national anthem “Arise, O Compatriots.”

In a post via her Instagram page on Friday, Dolapo described the refusal to revert to the new national anthem as an unpatriotic attitude and it would not be tolerated.

The police officer noted that it was against the law to use the old anthem after President Tinubu signed and assented to the new national anthem, ‘Nigeria, we hail thee’.

Dolapo Badmus added that the proprietor and head teacher will be charged to court for the offence.

She wrote, “If, as of today, three days after the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria signed and assented the new national Anthem into law, you are not able to recite it in its entirety, then you are a suspect.

“I just passed through a private school, and I could hear them singing the old National Anthem! Arise oh compatriots”! (We are no longer arising as compatriots; it is Nigeria we are hailing now.)

“I have called police to come and arrest not only the proprietor but the head teacher inclusive ( I will make sure they are charged to court) Don’t ask me for what offence? Consult any lawyer to learn more. Anyone not singing the new national anthem is sabotaging Nigeria. I won’t tolerate any unpatriotic attitude.”