Police Make Promises Ahead Of Edo Governorship Election

The Edo State Commissioner of Police, Funsho Adegboye, has reaffirmed the police’s impartiality regarding all activities surrounding the upcoming September 2024 governorship election in the state.

In a statement obtained by Naija News on Friday morning, Adegboye said that no individual or political party would be permitted to take control of any of the electoral processes leading up to the September 16th election.

Addressing journalists in Benin after a closed-door meeting between INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, and security agencies, the Commissioner of Police highlighted the importance of impartiality for the successful execution of the state election.

He further stated that a fair and equal opportunity would be granted to all political participants in the election.

Advertisement

Adegboye said: “For example, on the issue of some exercise being hijacked, I want to assure you of this, that there will not be anything like hijack.

“There are also pockets of complaints regarding some security agencies.

“I want to assure you that people who are not supposed to man electoral processes will not be allowed to take part.

Advertisement

“People should rest assured; they should go for the registration without fear.“

He assured INEC that there would be effective collaboration among security agencies in readiness for the election, even in challenging riverine areas and terrains.

Speaking, the Chairman of INEC, Yakubu, characterized the meeting as a regular interaction.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He emphasized that it involved INEC, security and intelligence agencies, as well as law enforcement and emergency services, in anticipation of the election.

“As we are aware, collaboration exists at the national level, where we have the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES), co-chaired by the INEC chairman and the National Security Adviser.

“That same arrangement is also replicated at state level, where we have the ICCES chaired by the Resident Electoral Commissioner, with the Commissioner of Police as co-chair,” he stated.

Yakubu mentioned that various topics were covered during the meeting, such as election preparations and complaints raised by certain parties.

He also stated that the commission and security agencies would convene with political parties on Friday to tackle these issues.

“We have also agreed that we are going to meet with the political parties tomorrow at 11 am.

“Again, it’s not a crisis meeting, it’s just a routine meeting with the political parties ahead of the election so that we have a seamless process in Edo State,” he said.