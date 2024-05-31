‘Police DSP’ Arrested Over ₦420,000 Recruitment Scam

The Sokoto State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has apprehended one Abdulnasir Bello, over alleged fraudulent activities by impersonating a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

During a press conference held at the command headquarters in Sokoto, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ali Kaigama, disclosed that the 27-year-old was apprehended following numerous complaints from his victims.

Kaigama further explained that Bello deceived his victims by promising to assist them in recruitment for various positions within the Nigeria Police Force.

According to Kaigama, in 2018, one Danjuma Garba from Bukkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State, along with three others, reported to the state CID Sokoto that Abdulnasir Bello, posing as a police officer, extorted the sum of N420,000 from them under the pretence of facilitating their recruitment into the Nigerian Police Force.

The CP added that “On a tip-off, on 21/05/2024, at about 1400hrs, one operative of the Sokoto State Police Headquarters confronted one Abdulnasir Bello of Bado Area, Sokoto in the Police Headquarters premises.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to have been impersonating Police since 2016, parading himself as a DSP and performing illegal duty. He is also collecting money from parents under the pretence of getting their children recruited into the Police Force.”

The CP further said, “During the search of his residence, some exhibits were recovered, which included the Police training manual, NPF guarantor form, letter of introduction, letter of provisional offer for constable of police, and photographs of passports of 27 applicants.

“Others include Police Face Cap and Camouflage cap, a photocopy of forged police identity card with all the forged documents were designed and printed by one Abdulaziz Shuaib, a 29 years old resident of Bado Area.”

He said the suspect would soon be charged in court.