Orji Uzor Kalu Reacts To Killing Of Soldiers In Abia

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has described the killing of soldiers at a checkpoint in Aba, Abia State, South East, Nigeria, as barbaric.

Naija News reported that three soldiers of the Nigerian Army were reportedly killed in a recent assault by unknown gunmen in Abia State.

The security officers from the 14 Brigade Headquarters of the Nigerian Army, Ohafia, who are attached to the 144 Battalion, were tragically killed at the army outpost located on the popular Obikabia junction off Umuola in Aba North local government area.

It was reported that the soldiers were caught off guard by the masked gunmen who arrived in a black SUV.

Kalu, a former governor of the State, released a statement on Friday expressing shock over the incident, stating that it was evil and unacceptable.

The lawmaker urged security agencies to conduct diligent investigations to identify perpetrators of the dastardly act, noting that the personnel of the armed forces do not deserve to be maltreated in view of the role they play in national security.

While commiserating with the Nigerian Army, Kalu urged the people of Abia State to be calm and law-abiding, emphasizing that peace is a panacea for development.

He said, “The killing of soldiers at a checkpoint in Aba is barbaric.

“The perpetrators must be identified for appropriate actions.

“For the sake of growth and progress of the South East, all hands must be on deck to fish out criminals in the region.”

