Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Friday 31st May, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Friday 31st May 2024.

The PUNCH: The Federal Government has extended the student loan scheme to state tertiary institutions across the country. The Managing Director of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, Dr Akintunde Sawyerr, who disclosed this in Abuja, on Thursday, explained that the students in the state institutions could apply for the loan facility when the second phase of the scheme commences on June 25.

Vanguard: There are strong indications that Organised Labour may begin a nationwide strike from Monday, June 3, over a new minimum wage. This is as the tripartite committee on a new national minimum wage, NNMW, reconvenes today, following abrupt adjournment due to labour’s walkout of last Tuesday’s meeting, where it accused government negotiators of unseriousness in the negotiation process.

The Nation: Thirty-six governors have seven days to present their defence to the suit filed against them by the Federal Government over the management of funds belonging to local councils. The Supreme Court, which gave the order yesterday through a seven-member panel, led by Justice Mohammed Lawal Garba, also ordered the Federal Government to file its reply within two days of being served with the defendants’ responses.

Daily Trust: Some soldiers have been killed by suspected Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) militants enforcing the sit-at-home order in Abia State. Daily Trust had reported how the proscribed group, through its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, declared May 30 as sit-at-home in the South East.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.