Nigerian Army, Police Keep Mum Over Reported Killing Of Soldiers In Abia

The Nigerian Army has not yet issued a statement regarding the attack on its soldiers at Obikabia Junction, Ogbor Hill area of Aba, Abia State, more than ten hours after the incident’s video circulated online.

The attack, which occurred around 6:45 AM, saw gunmen storm the military unit, resulting in the burning of the unit and a patrol van.

Details remain sparse as some soldiers reportedly managed to escape the ambush.

According to Channels TV, the spokesperson for the Abia State Police Command, Maureen Chinaka, deferred all queries to the military, stating, “I refer you all to the military PRO as I do not speak for the military.”

The attackers, approximately 15 hoodlums, were said to have targeted the soldiers while allegedly enforcing a sit-at-home order issued by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) across the South-East.

In the meantime, the situation has had widespread effects in the region, with the Alex Otti-led Abia State government actively engaging with the organizers of the sit-at-home to safeguard the educational pursuits of students scheduled to take the West African Examination Council (WAEC) exams.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, speaking to the platform, expressed the government’s determination to avoid conflict and ensure that the examinations proceed uninterrupted.

Despite these efforts, the call for a sit-at-home has led to a significant shutdown of businesses, including banks and schools in Umuahia and Aba, the state’s commercial hub.

The enforcement of this directive has been notably effective, with most commercial activities in the city coming to a halt.