‘Naysayers Can Say… But The Truth Remains’ – Regina Daniels Speaks On Marriage With Ned Nwoko

Nollywood actress cum billionaire’s wife, Regina Daniels, has said amidst the words of naysayers, she and her husband, Ned Nwoko, has continued to bask in the euphoria of their marriage.

Recall that in 2019, when the couple’s marriage hit the internet, it created a buzz online as many Nigerians condemned her decision to marry Ned.

While reminiscing on the special anniversary dinner she had with her husband, the movie star said she would not trade the five years of their genuine love for anything.

Regina added that even though naysayers continue to talk, the truth about their union will still stand.

Advertisement

In her words, “My 5years anniversary dinner date was amazing. I will not trade this 5years of genuine love for anything. The absolute best 5years of my life was worth it. Naysayers can say, lovers can say, the truth remains…. We will still be here ijn …. AMEN !!!”

In other news, Yoruba Nollywood actor, Sola Olaibi Gaji, has said he can’t be bothered about his partner’s infidelity as long as she does not pack out of the house.

Naija News reports that the thespian made this known in an interview with his colleague, Biola Adebayo, on her YouTube podcast ‘Talk to B.’

Advertisement

Gaji, who plays comic roles in Yoruba movies, stated that he will forgive infidelity as long as his wife continues living with him.

He admitted to having many flaws that people are unaware of but also described himself as a good lover.

Speaking about his crashed marriage, Gaji revealed that his wife left him after getting tired of their marriage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He recounted how his wife abruptly decided she no longer wanted to be with him, leading to the breakdown of their marriage.