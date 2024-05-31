NAFDAC Arrest 20 Suspects, Seize Drugs Worth ₦107 Million In Abuja

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) confiscated illicit and hazardous drugs valued at over ₦107 million from motor parks and markets throughout Abuja.

A recent statement from X revealed that the agency’s Investigation & Enforcement/Federal Task Force Directorate, with intelligence support from the Department of State Services (DSS), executed raids on drug hawkers across different locations, including Area 1 Motor Park, Dunamis Market Garki, Zuba Market, Nyanya Motor Park, and Asokoro, within a two-day period.

The agency disclosed that they arrested 20 suspects and confiscated over 50 items of illicit and harmful drugs, which included Tramadol 225mg, Rohypnol, Diazepam, Cod Amol, aphrodisiacs, and codeine syrups.

The statement read, “During the raid, the team arrested 20 suspects and confiscated over 50 wares of illegal and dangerous drugs, including Tramadol 225mg, Rohypnol, Diazepam, Cod Amol, aphrodisiacs, and codeine syrups. The estimated street value of the seized drugs is over ₦107 million.

“The arrested individuals are under investigation, and all confiscated products will be destroyed. This raid is part of an ongoing effort to rid public spaces of illegal drug hawking and ensure public safety.

“The arrested individuals are under investigation, and all confiscated products will be destroyed.”

The Kaduna and Abuja I&E/FTF offices coordinated the operation as part of their ongoing commitment to eradicate illegal drug hawking from public spaces and ensure public safety.