My Social Contract With You Will Not Be Broken – Fubara Assures Rivers Indigenes

The governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara has promised that the social contract between his administration and the people of the state would not be broken.

He promised to drive his governance on a healthy footing.

Fubara gave the assurance while addressing service providers for the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA) in Port Harcourt on Friday.

The governor, who was represented by by Head of Rivers State Civil Service, Dr George Nwaeke urged RIWAMA to double their efforts in making sure that refuse wastes are cleared off the streets promptly in order to have a cleaner city.

The Governor, according to a press statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Nelson Chukwudi, appreciated sanitation officials’ daily toiling to make sure that the streets of Port Harcourt and the environs are free of refuse.

Fubara said, “The Governor is very proud seeing the level of cleanliness of Port Harcourt City and its environs. I want to describe you as ambassadors of this government.

“I say so because when people enter a city, like driving into Port Harcourt, they may not have the opportunity of entering our individual houses. If they have a place they’re going to, they can go there.

“But they will be able to assess the level of governance by the cleanliness and orderliness observed on the streets. And anyone driving into Port Harcourt now will see that, to a large extent, there is sanity.

“And it would not be good that people will visit our streets and find them littered with dirt and unkept. I know that some people are trying to sabotage what you are doing. But we know that you can put some measures in place to report such sabotage to the authorities.”

Governor Fubara said because so much has been given to them, so much is also expected of them in remaining true to their responsibilities and committing wholly to them.

