Mosque Bombing Death Toll Hits 21 In Kano

The devastating bombing at a mosque in Gadan Village, Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano State, has claimed four more lives, raising the death toll to 21.

The tragic incident, which occurred on May 15, initially left 25 worshippers injured and 17 dead.

The additional casualties succumbed to their injuries at the Muhammad Specialists Hospital in Kano, where they had been receiving medical treatment.

Alhaji Bature AbdulAziz, Chairman of Friends of the Hospital, disclosed the grim update during a visit to the four remaining victims at the hospital, accompanied by members of the Kano Business Community.

AbdulAziz expressed his deep sorrow over the losses and praised the hospital’s staff for their diligent care of the victims.

The attack, executed by 38-year-old Shafi’u Abubakar using a locally-fabricated bomb, was reportedly motivated by a prolonged family dispute over inheritance.

According to police reports, Abubakar targeted the mosque to retaliate against family members who he believed had wronged him in the sharing of inheritance.

In response to the bombing, Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has taken firm action, ordering the prosecution of Abubakar before the Shariah Court.

Governor Yusuf stated his readiness to sign the death warrant should the suspect be convicted and sentenced to death.

The suspect, who was arraigned on May 21 at an Upper Shari’a Court in Rijiyar Zaki, Kano, faces charges of grievous hurt and culpable homicide.

The Kano State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Haruna Dederi, leading the prosecution, detailed how Abubakar allegedly set the mosque ablaze during dawn prayers.

The community has rallied in support of the victims, with notable contributions from Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress.

The Kano Business Community also contributed financially, donating ₦80,000 to each of the victims and an additional ₦20,000 to other patients at the hospital.