Kano: No One Can Question God – Sanusi

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, on Friday, said no one can ask God for an explanation on any issue.

The monarch said this in his sermon at the Kofar Kudu Central Mosque in Kano. His sermon focused on the belief in Allah in good and bad times.

Sanusi said, “Whoever believes that Allah alone gives everything must take the decision of Allah wholeheartedly. No one asks Allah’s reasons for anything.

“We were told that whoever did not accept destiny is from Allah, his belief is not complete. One should be thankful in times of good and bad situations. We must believe that whatever happens to us is predestined from God and what we couldn’t have is from Him.

“We are fast approaching Zhul Hijja, which is very beneficial and we must observe supplications these days.”

The monarch subsequently led prayers.

This comes after the Kano State Police Command dismissed reports that Ado Bayero will lead Jumma’t Prayers at Kofar Kudu Central Mosque, Kano, where Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi, the Emir of Kano, is currently.

In a statement by Abdullahi Kiyawa, spokesman of Kano Police Command, said, “The Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel, FIPMA, psc further assured that all necessary security arrangements have been made for Alhaji Aminu Bayero to observe his Jummah Prayers in the Mosque where he lives at the Nasarawa Palace.

“The CP also assured that the Police and all other state security agencies will provide adequate security at the Palace where Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II is expected to observe his Jumma’at Prayers.

“Members of the public are therefore advised to ignore the false reports and misinformation circulating on social media and to go about their activities without fear of molestation or intimidation assuring that the Police will continue to provide the necessary security for ensuring that residents observe their Friday congressional prayers peacefully and without threats to their lives and property.”

