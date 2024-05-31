Kano NNPP Chairman Speaks On EFCC Probing Kwankwaso Over Alleged ₦2.5 Billion Fraud

The Chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Kano State, Hashimu Dungurawa, has debunked reports that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is probing the party’s National leader, Rabiu Kwankwaso, over alleged ₦2.5 billion fraud.

Naija News reported that the anti-graft agency had invited the National Secretary of the party, Oginni Olaposi Sunday, to substantiate the allegations of fraud levelled against Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso and his Private Secretary, Folashade Aliu, over the alleged misappropriation of party funds with a secret campaign and donations account.

A source who spoke with Vanguard said Oginni’s petition also allegedly indicted the signatories to the United Bank of Africa (UBA) account of the New Nigeria People’s Party, which includes Prof. Rufai Alkali, Abba Kawu and Dipo Olayokun.

However, Dungurawa, in a statement issued in Kano on Friday, described the fraud report against Kwankwaso as a mere rumour.

According to the party chairman, Kwankwaso is the most decent politician in Nigeria because he peacefully served as Deputy Speaker, Defence Minister, and Governor.

The statement read, “The report that EFCC probing Sen. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso is a mere rumour. It is a baseless rumour.

“We have been seeing this kind of rumor several times at different occasions.

“Whoever is circulating that rumour, …the rumour came from an enemy, shared by ignorance and accepted by a fool. But thank God that we are not all that three. We are his lovers, we are not ignorant of his doing and we are not a fool. All we can say is let them continue with the rumour whether they like it or not, Kwankwaso remains the only person with integrity, respect, popularity and capacity that can govern this country.

“All these is coming from our opposition and those against his candidature to become President. And all these will not stop his destiny. But they should be mindful that rumour doesn’t add any value instead it will generate popularity for him.

“So there was nothing like allegation on fraud, misconduct, misappropriation or siphoning of public money.

“Kwankwaso is the most decent politician in this Nigeria because he served as Deputy Speaker, Defence Minister, Governor peacefully. And there was no where they found him wanting.”