Just In: Like GSK, Another Company Exits Nigeria After 14 Years

Kimberly-Clark, producers of Huggies, has announced its plans to stop local manufacturing and sales in Nigeria, like GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Consumer Nigeria Plc, which ceased operations and transferred its business activities to a third-party organization in August 2023.

Naija News reports that this comes amidst President Bola Tinubu’s moves across the globe to attract investors, but some companies have continued to exit the county for reasons best known to them.

According to Vanguard, Huggies, in a press statement on Friday, noted that its decision to leave the country was based on its recently refocused corporate priorities globally.

The statement read: “Kimberly-Clark today announces it has made the difficult decision to exit its business in Nigeria after almost 15 years, due to recently refocused company strategic priorities globally as well as economic developments in the country.

“Kimberly-Clark will close its manufacturing facility and commercial office in Lagos and will no longer manufacture, market, or sell its Huggies and Kotex products in the country.”

Other companies that have exited Nigeria in recent times include Sanofi-Aventis Nigeria Limited, which halted its operations in November 2023.

Also, Procter & Gamble (P&G), an American multinational consumer goods company, exited Nigeria in December 2023.