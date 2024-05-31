IPOB: ‘We Would Bring Overwhelming Military Pressure On The Group’ – Military Confirms Soldiers Killing

The military has officially confirmed an attack on its soldiers by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Abia State on Thursday, resulting in the death of five personnel.

According to Director of Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba, the attack occurred at the Obikabia Junction Checkpoint in Obingwa Local Government Area near Aba metropolis.

Troops from Operation Udoka were stationed there to maintain peace and safeguard citizens.

In addition, the military confirmed that six civilians lost their lives in the exchange of fire between the terrorists and the troops.

Advertisement

Major General Buba indicated ongoing investigations into the attack, with the military vowing to respond brutally to the assault on its troops.

The statement read, “Troops of OP UDO KA deployed at Obikabia Junction Checkpoint in Obingwa Local Government Areas adjourning Aba metropolis in Abia State were attacked and sadly killed by terrorist of IPOB/ ESN.

“The troops deployed to enforce peace in the area and protect the citizens were massed attacked by the terrorist. The terrorist in 3 tinted Prado Toyota SUVs and others from builtup areas surrounding the checkpoint, sprang a surprise attack on the checkpoint. The attack sadly took the lives of 5 personnel of the armed forces killed in action.

Advertisement

“The armed forces mourns the death of these troops as each and every soldier lost in battle is a terrible loss. Meanwhile, investigation are ongoing concerning the attack.

“Overall, it must be reiterated that the lifeline of the terrorist is the people and this situation is no exemption. Winning the war without the support of the people is close to impossible. The IPOB capitalised on this to perpetrate attacks on the troops. The situation leaves more to be desired.

“Accordingly, it is absolutely imperative that the military retaliate against this dastardly act against troops. The military would be fierce in its response. We would bring overwhelming military pressure on the group to ensure their total defeat.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the South East Governors’ Forum strongly condemns the attack on soldiers at a checkpoint in Aba, Abia State, attributing it to suspected IPOB members enforcing a sit-at-home directive.

Chairman of the Forum, and Imo-State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, discribed the incident unfortunate, expressing concern over its impact on peace efforts.

He urged security agencies to apprehend the perpetrators and assures measures to maintain peace and security in the region, emphasizing the importance of collective efforts for development.