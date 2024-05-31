IPOB: This Is A Major Setback – Uzodinma Reacts To Burning Of Soldiers In Abia State

The governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma has condemned the killing of soldiers in Abia State, south-east Nigeria.

Naija News earlier reported that masked gunmen on Thursday morning, attacked and killed four soldiers in Obikabia Junction in Aba, the commercial hub of the Abia State.

The assailants who burnt the soldiers’ patrol truck were said to be enforcing the sit-at-home order declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) across the South-east to mark the Biafra Day which is celebrated annually in the region.

Reacting to the development, Uzodinma who also doubles as the chairperson of the South-east Governors’ Forum, described the attack and killing as “unfortunate.”

He said the attack and killing of the soldiers would act as a setback to efforts being made to solve rising attacks in the South-east.

The governor stated this while briefing reporters in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

He subsequently called on security agencies to track down those who killed the soldiers in the state.

“On behalf of my brother governors in the South-east Governors’ Forum, I condemn that incident and loss of the lives of soldiers who were on their duty posts.

“Without any provocation, they were attacked by the men of the underworld. I want to condemn that and also to urge security agents to go all out and ensure that those behind that are caught and brought to book.

“The unfortunate thing is that it is going to act as a major setback to the peace process which the governors from the South-east have been pursuing in talking to the federal government, security agencies, and other critical stakeholders on how best to resolve the problem of insecurity in the South-east,” he said.

