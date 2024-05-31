‘Identify And Punish The Culprits’ – Peter Obi Fumes Over Killing Of Soldiers In Abia

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the February 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, has condemned the gruesome killing of five soldiers in Abia State.

Naija News reported that the soldiers were murdered during the sit-at-home on Thursday, with many vehicles and tricycles also set ablaze by the rampaging IPOB terrorists.

In a statement via his X handle on Friday, Peter Obi mourned the dead soldiers and demanded a thorough investigation to fish out the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

The former Governor of Anambra State added that the country’s failure to protect its citizens and security personnel shows a sign of deficiency.

He said, “I am appalled and saddened by the attack on our brave soldiers in Abia State yesterday, resulting in the death of five soldiers. This dastardly act remains condemnable as it is a stark reminder of the escalating insecurity and violence that has continued to plague our nation under our collective watch. My heart goes out in solidarity and sincere condolences to my dear brother, Dr. Alex Otti, Governor of Abia State, and the good people of the state.

“More directly, my condolences to the families of the fallen heroes, who have paid the ultimate price in service to our country. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten, and we owe it to them to demand accountability and justice.

“Our failure as a nation to protect our citizens and security personnel is a clear dereliction of duty and sign of deficiency of the Nigerian state. The continued brutality and bloodshed in our nation must be met with swift and decisive action, not empty words and hollow promises.

“I condemn this atrocity in strong terms, and demand an immediate and thorough investigation into this crime in order to identify and punish the culprits. We must not stand idly by while our nation is torn apart by violence and fear. We will continue to push for a better future, where our citizens and security forces are protected and valued.”