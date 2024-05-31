I Became Suicidal After My IVF For A Second Child Failed – Stephanie Coker

Nollywood producer and television personality, Stephanie Coker has shared her experience with infertility.

The thespian disclosed that she struggled with Polycystic ovarian syndrome and this made her suicidal.

She shared her story during an interview with popular media personality, Chude Jideonwo.

According to Coker, she conceived her first child, Ariella, via IVF and attempted to conceive a second child via that same route but failed.

She stated that she felt horrible after the IVF failed and contemplated stepping in front of a moving car.

Coker said after a failed procedure, she called her friend and told her the child did not like her, hence the reason it refused to stay.

The actress explained that her PCOS diagnosis was “life-threatening,” stressing that she was constrained to a wheelchair and was vomiting blood and didn’t see her period for a year.

According to her, “I got pregnant and had my first child on the first IVF but the second one failed and I actually wanted to stand in front of a car and let the car hit me. My daughter wants a sibling. I’m not getting back on that flight with no baby. I called my friend and told her ‘I don’t think the child liked me. It didn’t stay.’”