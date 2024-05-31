I Am Disturbed Because Those I Helped To Attain Power Now Ignore Me — Umahi

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has said that those he helped to attain power in the 2023 elections now stay away from him.

Umahi lamented that even National Assembly members whom he helped during their elections were among those avoiding him.

The minister stated that he was disturbed by their behaviour.

He shared his grievances in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State on Thursday while addressing newsmen.

“It is only Chief Onyekachi Nwebonyi who will openly acknowledge that I am his father and boss.

“The others feel that by doing so, the state governor, my successor, will be angry with them.

“The governor cannot do that because he too openly acknowledges that I was instrumental to his emergence,” he said.

Speaking further, Umahi said because of the development he has stopped having political godsons and now prefers political friends.

“I will fight anybody who makes trouble with the governor because he deserves our respect.

“I have done my bit, have left the stage and have to respect myself,” he said.

Umahi said there were usually crises between the predecessors and successors, adding that “I am however not available for such because I have been so blessed in life by God.

“There are always pathways to successes and failures and when you dig for someone to fail, you have already failed,” he stated.

The minister vowed to stick with governor Francis Nwifuru for eight years and thanked God for giving the governor the grace to unite all leaders of the state.

“The issue of the leaders staying together for long is not our business but I have known the governor for 16 years and will continue to support him.

“I will never regret making him my successor as he, alongside few others, stood with me during the hard decision of defecting to the APC,” he said.