‘I Am Ashamed Dapo Abiodun And I Hail From Same Place’ – Says Adebutu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the governorship position in Ogun State in the 2023 election, Ladi Adebutu, has regretted that he hails from the same community as the incumbent Governor, Dapo Abiodun.

Naija News understands that the two political rivals hail from Iperu-Remo in the Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State.

However, the PDP leader revalidated his membership during the ongoing registration process and transferred it from Ikenne Ward 5 to Ward 4, Odo Alaro in Odogbolu LG.

Adebutu, while addressing journalists on Friday (today), following his revalidation and transfer of party membership from Ikenne to Odogbolu Local Government Area, said that PDP is the only party that comprehends the art of governance and understands the challenges faced by the people.

Adebutu expressed disappointment in the current administration’s handling of government affairs in the state, stating that it has hindered progress and development. He further highlighted that the PDP remains committed to being responsive and prioritizing the needs of the people.

He said: “We are a very responsive and people-oriented party, we understand the act of governance matter, we imbibe that culture and we have been able to succeed on it.

“I am sure with time, reality will be done on Nigerians, that we all have to come under that great umbrella to rescue our nation because this is the opposition party.”

Adebutu applauded the infrastructural development witnessed in PDP’s Oyo State led by Governor Seyi Makinde.

He said: “Yesterday (Thursday), we were in Ogbomoso. The extent of the infrastructure development by the PDP government of Governor Seyi Makinde is an example to the whole nation.

“If all the federating states play their role actively, there will be less emphasis on the centres and that is the way it should be. PDP is PDP.

“I was in Oyo state, PDP governor commissioned a state road of about 77km. It was not the surfacing or existing road, he actually went and do urban and rural development at the same time.

“He creates roads on virgin lands, but my own brother from my own town in Iperu, now puts band sets on the road, that he was commissioning a resurface and expanded road of a few kilometres.

“Now, compare that person, that person of APC, compare to what happened yesterday in Oyo State, that is the difference between APC and PDP.

“We understand governance, we are transparent and we are able to do well despite that the resource in Oyo State is relatively, comparatively small to what we have in Ogun State.

“I felt ashamed yesterday, I covered my eyes because Dapo is of the same place that I am, and he shows his diminished acumen.”

Adebutu noted that after the last governorship elections, the PDP in Ogun State had registered over 100,000 new members.