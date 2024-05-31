House Of Reps Declare Position On Viral Bill Seeking To Return Regional Government In Nigeria

The House of Representatives has distanced itself from a trending bill seeking to restore the regional system of government in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that the bill, which has gone viral on social media, is titled, “A Bill for an Act to substitute the annexure to Decree 24 of 1999 with a new governance model for the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The Bill is said to have been drafted by one Dr Akin Fapohunda as a private bill as the individual is not a lawmaker.

The draft seeks, among other things, new extant laws to be cited as “The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria New Governance Model for Nigeria Act 2024.”

However, the spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Akin Rotimi, has denied knowledge of the bill. He added that the said bill is not before the lawmakers and is not under consideration before the House.

“The Committees on Rules and Business and Constitution Review have confirmed that there is no such bill before them,” he told Punch in a telephone conversation.

Similarly, the Chairman, House Committee on Rules and Business, Francis Waive, said the bill is not before the committee.

He said, “There are two routes to making presentations for constitutional amendments. One is by members proposing an amendment bill during the plenary. The second is by memoranda from individuals and groups to the Constitution Review Committee

“Please, note that memoranda submitted should eventually come by way of bills sponsored by a member of the committee.

“On this specific memo (draft bill) under reference, I doubt if it has come before the Rules and Business Committee for listing. I speak as chairman of the committee.”

