Fubara Scraps Wike’s 10,000 Jobs, Pledges New Recruitment

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has annulled the 10,000 civil service jobs previously approved by his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, announcing that a new recruitment process will be initiated.

Naija News understands that Wike, before leaving office, ensured the immediate employment of many youths to fill the existing workforce vacancies in the state.

However, in an interactive session with stakeholders in Port Harcourt on Friday, Fubara revealed that he terminated the recruitment process because of procedural flaws and compromises by those tasked with its oversight.

Fubara announced that a more transparent process would begin shortly, expressing regret that upon scrutiny of the names selected from the 23 local government areas, individuals were discovered to have been smuggled in for political patronage.

Advertisement

Responding to a question, the governor stated, “I know that is the first question, the ten thousand jobs, When we came on board we already had details that were submitted to us from the 23 local government areas.

“You will agree with me that when we subjected those names to proper scrutiny, most of those names, in fact, 60 per cent of those names were over-aged. They were names that people brought for political patronage.

“But what we are talking about today is employment for the future. I, personally after the analysis of those things, said ‘How will you employ somebody who is 52 years old as a civil servant?’

Advertisement

“How many years is the person going to work before retirement?”

Fubara reaffirmed the enduring commitment between his administration and the people of Rivers State, emphasizing the importance of effective governance.