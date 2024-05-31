Edo PDP Chairman’s Cousin, Ex-commissioner, Others Dump Party Ahead Of Governorship Election

Clement Aziegbemi, a cousin to the Edo State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Anthony Aziegbemi, has withdrawn his membership of the party.

A former lawmaker who represented the Etsako East constituency in the State House of Assembly, Abbas Momoh Jega, has also made the decision to exit the party.

Jega, who previously held positions as commissioner for Works and Utilities and commissioner for Finance, Budget, and Economic Development during Governor Oserhiemen Osunbor’s short tenure, was also a prominent figure in the party in Etsako East Local Government Area.

Joining them in leaving the PDP are Monday Ihama, former Chairman of Ovia South West Local Government Area Council and former PDP State Secretary; Kemi Aimufua, former Chairperson of Ovia South West, former Aspirant for Edo State House of Assembly in Ovia South West constituency, and Assistant Woman Leader of the local government; and A. Adeche, former youth leader of Akoko-Edo Local Government Area.

Naija News reports that their decision is coming less than four months before the September 21, 2024, governorship election in Edo State.

In their resignation letters addressed to their respective ward chairmen, local government chairmen, senatorial leaders, and the party’s state chairman, they cited division and disunity within the party as the main reasons for their departure.

In his letter dated May 30, 2024, Aziegbemi mentioned that he left the Party due to the ongoing crisis, emphasizing that the situation had been exacerbated by the PDP gubernatorial candidate, Asue Ighodalo’s willingness to collaborate with new members rather than those who supported his candidacy.

Aziegbemi, who also served as a spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party candidatep, expressed that the significant defection of members from the PDP is primarily a result of the party’s leadership’s dominating attitude.

He argued that despite their efforts, the leadership failed to involve loyal members in state appointments, leading to their abandonment in favor of new entrants.

“The old PDP members, to whom I belong, have suffered a great deal at the hands of the party leadership and those in government. Both the governor and the party’s candidate have failed to address these issues, begging for attention.

“If this ugly development continues, it will be extremely difficult for the party to win any local government seats in Edo State’s September 21, 2024, governorship election.

“Another disturbing issue is the seeming hijack of the PDP governorship candidate by a gang of political jobbers, as against those of us who laboured for him to emerge as the candidate of the Party.

“Kindly consider this as my resignation from every party responsibility, including my position as one of the spokespersons to the governorship candidate. “Also, this serves as a formal resignation as a Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Edo State, His Excellency Godwin Obaseki,” he said.

Jega cited the alleged deception and complete disregard that have become commonplace within the party as the reasons for his resignation during his gathering.

He expressed his immense struggle to remain a part of such a group of individuals.

According to him, “I write to inform you that after extensive consultation with my family. friends, followers and constituents, I have come to the irrevocable decision that all my followers and myself have to resign from the Peoples Democratic Party immediately.

“I do hereby resign my membership of the party with immediate effect. It is very clear to me that since the emergence of the new leadership in the party in 2020, it has metamorphosed from a disciplined, well-directed party into a party that lacks discipline, respect and total disregard for party leaders and rules of engagement known to the party since 1999 when I became a key player and financier of the party in my Local Government Area.

“I also recall with nostalgia how I led Mr Governor on his campaign tour to Ward 6, Imiekuri, Okpella during the 2020 governorship election campaign and the promise he made to the people that if he does not construct their impassable road within two years of his assumption of office, he should not be called their Governor again.

“I remember him saying, “If within two years of my assumption of office, I do not construct this your road, do not call me your governor again.”

It has been reported that a number of prominent figures within the PDP have chosen to resign from the party and join the ranks of the All Progressives Congress, APC.