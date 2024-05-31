Edo Guber Poll: Why I Want To Succeed Obaseki – APC’s Okpebholo

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming Edo election, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has said he wants to succeed Governor Godwin Obaseki to liberate the state from stagnation.

He stated this in a communique issued on Thursday after meeting with the Edo community in Washington DC, United States of America.

Okpebholo said if given the mandate, he would focus on security, and massive infrastructural development to advance the economic development of the state and open it up for massive foreign investments.

He also promised to provide affordable healthcare, water and food security, value-driven education, economic rejuvenation, while not leaving behind tourism and the creative industry.

Advertisement

The Senator representing Edo Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly assured that his campaign document would also give life to Edo Diaspora Agency, which will boost the participation and engagement of Edo State indigenes resident abroad.

The APC governorship candidate also appreciated the role Edo people in the diaspora are playing in the development of the various communities in the State and solicited their support for his election as the governor of the state.

He also informed the community of his contributions to the development of Edo State as a citizen and as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria representing the good people of Edo Central Senatorial District.