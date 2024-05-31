Dortmund Vs Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti Confirms First Choice Goalkeeper For UCL Final

The manager of Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that he will be sticking with his first-choice goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois for the UEFA Champions League final.

At 8 p.m. on Saturday, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund will clash at Wembley Stadium for the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League title.

Ahead of the final, Andriy Lunin, who was between the sticks for Real Madrid in most parts of the group stage games and all the knockout games, developed a flu.

Due to the flu, he wasn’t allowed to train with the rest of the team and was also allowed to fly with the team to London for the final.

Afterwards, the goalkeeper took to his social media pages to confirm that the flu won’t allow him to feature in the Champions League final.

During the game’s pre-match press conference earlier today, May 31, Real Madrid coach, Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that he has made his choice in terms of who will man the post for the Spanish giants on Saturday night.

Despite this development, Andriy Lunin is expected to fly solo to London to watch the Champions League final. Ancelotti has confirmed that the Ukrainian goalkeeper would watch the game from the bench.

“Thibaut Courtois will start tomorrow. Lunin will be on the bench,” Ancelotti told reporters today.

It is now left to see if that will be the case as Real Madrid set out to win their record-extending 15th UEFA Champions League title against one-time champions, Borussia Dortmund.