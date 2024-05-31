Dethroned Emir Of Kano Observes Juma’at Prayer At Nassarawa Palace (Photos)

The dethroned Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, observed Juma’at prayer on Friday at Nassarawa Palace, where he has been residing for nearly a week.

Naija News recalls that the former emir returned to Kano after Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf deposed him, a development that has led to some controversies.

The report of the Juma’at at the Nassarawa Palace comes after the State Police Command quelled rising tensions in Kano, clarifying that the dethroned Emir, will not lead the Juma’at prayer at the Kano Central Mosque as previously speculated.

Speculation about Bayero and the reinstated Emir, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, leading prayers at the same mosque had stirred palpable tension in the city, raising fears of potential clashes between supporters of the two leaders.

However, the Kano State Commissioner of Police, Usaini Gumel, dismissed these reports as false in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

Gumel confirmed that Emir Muhammad Sanusi II led the Jummah prayers at the Central Mosque, maintaining the tradition as the recognized Emir of Kano.

He urged the public to disregard any reports claiming otherwise and assured that robust security measures were in place to ensure that residents could observe their congregational prayers peacefully.

Below are the pictures of Bayero at Nassarawa mosque:

