BREAKING: Tomato Paste Reviewer, Chioma Okoli Granted ₦5Million Bail

A Federal High Court in Abuja has granted bail to a Facebook content creator , Chioma Okoli, in the sum of N5 million with two sureties.

Okoli was arraigned on Tuesday, May 28, 2024 before Justice Peter Lifu but was later remanded at Suleja Correctional Center in Abuja.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the two counts of conspiracy and cyberstalking levelled against her.

In his ruling on the bail application filed by her lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, on Friday, the judge granted her bail with two sureties in like sum.

Justice Lifu held that one of the sureties must be her spouse or blood relations and must be resident in Abuja with verified means of livelihood.

She must also deposit her passport with the court, if she has one.

The court held that the ruling was predicated on Section 365 (5) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended on the presumption of innocence. The court held that denying her bail would be a wrong application of discretion and tantamount to pre-trial judgment and judicial rascality.

Naija News reports that the case has been adjourned to June 13, 2024 for trial.

Recall that the CEO of Erisco Foods Limited, Eric Omeofia, alleged in 2023 that a negative product review made by Chioma Okoli adversely impacted his business after she said that the Nagiko Tomato Mix she bought had too much sugar.

Okoli was arrested by the police in September 2023 with her lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, raising the alarm that the fundamental rights of his client were being breached by the police and Omeofia.

