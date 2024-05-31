2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Victor Ikpeba Warns Super Eagles Against South Africa

Former African Player of the Year, Victor Ikpeba has notified Super Eagles that South Africa are no longer scared of them ahead of their 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

At 8 p.m. on Friday, June 7, the Bafana Bafana of South Africa will clash with the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the Godswil Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo for their 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The game is a must-win for the Super Eagles who have drawn their first two matches in the qualification series against lowly-rated Lesotho and Zimbabwe.

Note that the Super Eagles are going into the game as the third-placed team in Group C, a point behind second-placed South Africa and two points below first-placed Rwanda.

Advertisement

Ahead of Nigeria’s meeting with South Africa on Friday, Victor Ikpeba noted that the Bafana Bafana will be difficult to beat but the Eagles have the players to stop them.

He however reminded the Eagles how they struggled against the Bafana Bafana during the semi-final stage of the 2023 AFCON that Nigeria had to win via a penalty shootout.

“South Africa will be stubborn as we saw at the last AFCON,” Victor Ikpeba said according to SCORENigeria.

Advertisement

“They have a lot going for them and are no longer intimidated by Nigeria.

“The Super Eagles have to therefore step up to beat them in Uyo.

“It won’t be an easy match, but Nigeria have the players to win.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This is a game of their lives and Finidi (George) has to get them to win this match.

“We have to support the team to get the job done.”