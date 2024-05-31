2024 Paris Olympics: Nigerian Athletes To Camp In Abuja, Three States From June 2

The Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh, has announced that the athletes who qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics will commence their camping on Sunday, June 2.

Note that 88 athletes have qualified to represent Nigeria at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and more could join in the coming days.

According to the sports minister, the athletes who qualified for the Paris Olympics will camp in three states across Nigeria and Abuja. The three states are Lagos, Bayelsa, and Oyo.

After camping in Nigeria, the athletes will go on a camping tour in countries close to France which could include Germany, Spain, Italy and the United States.

This will enable the athletes to intensify their preparation for the Paris Olympics, which will start on July 26 and end on August 11, 2024.

During a ministerial strategic technical meeting which had in attendance presidents, secretaries, and technical directors of the 11 Olympic-bound sports federations, the minister said the ministry aimed to surpass Nigeria’s best performance in the tournament which was recorded at Atlanta 1996 Olympics.

“The combination of domestic camping and foreign training tours is essential. It ensures our athletes are well-prepared and ready to compete at the highest level,” the Sports minister said.

He added, “Surpassing our best Olympic performance is a goal that we should target to meet. We must build on our past successes and strive for excellence in Paris 2024.”