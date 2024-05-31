103 Boko Haram Commanders, Families Surrendered In Borno – DHQ

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, announced on Thursday that the administration of President Bola Tinubu has successfully defeated Boko Haram terrorists within its first year in office.

The declaration was made at a book launch in Abuja, celebrating President Tinubu’s achievements during his initial year in leadership.

In his address at the event, Senator Akume highlighted the administration’s effective strategies and operations against Boko Haram, commending the President for his leadership in overcoming the terrorist group that has troubled the nation for years.

Further affirming the government’s success, the Defence Headquarters disclosed that 103 members of Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), along with their families, surrendered to the Nigerian military in Borno State from May 21 to May 23, 2024.

This development was shared by Maj. Gen. Edward Buba, the Director of Defence Media Operations, during the bi-weekly press briefing at the DHQ.

Buba, while giving the details of the development, said, “Between May 21 and May 23, 2024, a total of 103 Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists fighters and their families, comprising of 13 adult males, 29 adult females and 61 children, surrendered to troops in Mafa, Bama, Gwoza and Monguno LGAs of Borno State.”

Meanwhile, a statement on Thursday by the media aide to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, John Ameh, said Akume commended Tinubu for defeating Boko Haram in the first year of his Presidency.

The statement quoted Akume saying, “There is no one that is in doubt of President Bola Tinubu’s giant strides in the last one year. The Federal Government under President Tinubu’s leadership has defeated Boko Haram terrorists.”