Youths Chase Out Cross River Traditional Ruler From Palace

The traditional ruler of Okuku Kingdom in Ogbaniko, Yala Local Government Area of Cross River State, HRH Chief Odaji Ipuole, was forcefully evicted from his palace by local youths.

The eviction occurred yesterday amid rising tensions over unresolved community disputes.

The aggrieved youths, who staged a peaceful protest at the palace, accused the monarch of consistently refusing to convene an inclusive meeting to discuss and resolve ongoing disputes, civil unrest, and other pressing issues affecting the community.

Their frustration stemmed from what they described as the monarch’s “unbecoming attitude,” which they believe has had a detrimental impact on the community.

During the protest, the youths chanted songs and made it clear that the palace would remain closed until the chief agrees to address the numerous issues plaguing the kingdom.

Pius Ireti, a local resident who spoke with Daily Trust, expressed the community’s disappointment, noting that despite several appeals to the traditional ruler to mediate peace talks, their requests were met with refusal.

He said, “As a result of his refusal to heed their calls, the youths wrote to the Eastern Yala Traditional Rulers Council, demanding that no chief from Okuku and Ogbaniko should be allowed to attend further meetings of the council.”

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Irene Ugbo, said the command was investigating the matter.