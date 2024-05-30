Yakubu Speaks On Postponing Edo Governorship Election After Damage At Office

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has assured that the commission will not postpone the Edo state governorship election slated for September 21 despite the damage at its office in the state.

Naija News recalls that a heavy downpour in Edo state last Friday destroyed the INEC building, the enrollment machines for the Continuous Voters Registration, and the ICT Department while vehicles were also submerged.

To ensure that the CVR commenced in the 192 wards in the state on Monday, the commission secured enrollment machines from Delta and Bayelsa states and relocated to the Ikpoba Okha office.

During a visit to the office on Thursday, Yakubu, accompanied by senior commission personnel from the national headquarters and the state, said the affected infrastructure would be repaired or replaced, and the commission would borrow equipment from neighbouring states to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

While monitoring compliance with ongoing CVR and collection of Permanent Voters Cards, the INEC boss said the commission was prepared for the elections in Edo and Ondo states.

Yakubu noted that he is uncertain if the 10 days for the CVR would be extended, as some quarters are agitating about it. He added that the commission would decide what to do when it gets to that point.

He said, “Our visit here is to ensure that we fix whatever we need to fix because of the election. We have three months and three weeks to the election and that is why we came here to inspect what happened to our facility last week Friday, so there is no immediate plan to relocate.

“We believe we can fix the damage before the election and it is better to conduct the election in our own facilities rather than going to rent any facility outside.

“Before the last governorship election in Edo, we took measures to deliver a good election and for three years since the last governorship election, we have had no issues but this is an act of God.

“It is very difficult to quantify now. Three critical Directors responsible for the voters registry, our estate, works and transport and ICT will stay behind, do the assessment, and advise the commission.

“Let me use this opportunity to assure and reassure Edo voters that we will proceed as scheduled and we will recover from this unfortunate incident. The elections in Edo and Ondo are off-cycle, so we will deploy equipment from neighbouring states if need be, and the elections will proceed.”