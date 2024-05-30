Woman Dies After Losing ₦50 Million In Lagos Market Demolition

A 68-year-old woman, identified as Alhaja Iyabo, has been reported dead, after losing over N50 million cash in the ongoing demolition of shanties in the Alaba Rago market area of Ojo by the Lagos State Government.

The state’s task force issued a removal notice to squatters and occupants of illegal structures in Alaba Rago on May 15, directing them to vacate immediately.

Naija News learnt that Iyabo, a dealer in rice and beans, reportedly developed a heart problem after discovering that her weekend earnings, kept in a safe in her shop, had vanished during the Sunday morning demolition.

Some market leaders who spoke with Daily Trust revealed that the losses incurred by traders could reach N50 billion, stating that bags of rice, beans and livestock were among the items lost during the demolition.

Many traders, including Iyabo, had stored their weekend sales in safes within the market, planning to deposit the money in the bank on Monday before the demolition exercise.

The head of the cow dealers in Alaba Rago market, Ibrahim Hamad Namari, said they received no prior notice of the demolition scheduled for Sunday morning.

However, the Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Shola Jejeloye, who led the state taskforce, said the removal notice followed an earlier one issued on May 19, 2022.

But Namari countered the statement, saying that the state task force had only given a removal notice to a market section without specifying a start date for the demolition.

He said, “After Saturday’s sale, we kept our money in safes in our shops, intending to take it to the bank on Monday. We woke up on Sunday morning to hear about the demolition.

“By the time we reached the market, everything was gone. It was the shock of losing her money that led to Alhaja Iyabo’s death.”

The secretary of the yam dealers, Nushubau Ahmad, also estimated the total losses to be as high as N50 billion.