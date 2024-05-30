Two Robbery Suspects Jump From Two-Storey Court Room In Oyo

Two robbery suspects sustained severe injuries in an escape attempt following their arraignment at the Ibadan Magistrate Court in Iyaganku.

The incident occurred when the suspects, both housed at the Agodi Correctional Centre since 2023, jumped from a two-storey building in a bid to flee the court premises.

According to reports, the suspects landed on hard concrete, resulting in life-threatening injuries.

Eyewitnesses at the scene described the fall as horrific to Vanguard, with one suspect reportedly breaking his skull upon impact.

This has raised serious concerns about his chances of survival.

A source that spoke with the platform said, “When the two of them jumped through the window in attempt to escape, perhaps they didn’t know how high the court is. They landed heavily on the floor.

“One of them who was wearing a white vest had his head bleeding while the other suspect’s spinal cord was affected. They couldn’t stand up. Instead, they were writhing in pains.

“The court was about adjourning the case when everyone in the court room heard a loud thud outside. But, the prison officials who brought them to the court quickly ran downstairs to attend to them.

“They carried the one in white vest into a waiting van. The two of them had handcuffs on them. It looked as if the suspects had planned it earlier because they jumped at different points.

“The court, though distracted a bit, then adjourned the case to July 8,2024.”

