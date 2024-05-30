Trouble For Kwankwaso As EFCC Begins Investigation On Alleged ₦2.5 Billion Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) has commenced an investigation into the misappropriation of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) campaign fund for the 2023 elections and the failure of its presidential National Working Committee to pay party agents who took part in the 2023 presidential and governorship elections, across the country.

Naija News learnt that the anti-graft agency had invited the National Secretary of the party, Oginni Olaposi Sunday, to substantiate the allegations of fraud levelled against Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso and his Private Secretary, Folashade Aliu, over the alleged misappropriation of party funds with a secret campaign and donations account.

A source who spoke with Vanguard said Oginni’s petition also allegedly indicted the signatories to the United Bank of Africa (UBA) account of the New Nigeria People’s Party, which includes Prof. Rufai Alkali, Abba Kawu and Dipo Olayokun.

The source noted that the EFCC may be compelled to probe Dipo Olayokun’s sudden wealth and how he acquired properties in choice areas of Abuja in less than two years of his tenure as signatory to NNPP’s account.

Advertisement

Confirming the development, the party’s National Secretary, Oginni, in a chat with the aforementioned publication, said the EFCC invited him to its headquarters in Abuja last Wednesday to make a statement and clarify the petition he signed on behalf of the party, alleging Kwankwaso and his team of N2.5 billion fraud.

He said, “Truly, I was invited by the EFCC . I honoured the invitation and I was satisfied with the professionalism of EFCC officers. I answered questions related to the petition I signed on behalf of NNPP without any harassment or intimidation.

“They want to be sure that the allegations are true and without any ill motives. We are very sure that Nigeria is in a very safe stance with these crops of EFCC officers who are ready to get rid of corruption at Nigeria high places without sacred cows.”