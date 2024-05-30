Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Thursday, 30th May, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Thursday, 30th May 2024

President Bola Tinubu has approved the National Anthem Bill 2024, reinstating the old anthem, “Nigeria, We Hail Thee.”

Naija News reports that Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, disclosed this on Wednesday at a joint session of the National Assembly marking the Silver Jubilee Of Nigeria’s 4th Republic.

Senate President Akpabio explained that the session’s main purpose is to launch the new national anthem, and President Tinubu will not be making a speech as he needs to depart to launch the Abuja metro line.

The Senate and the House of Representatives had already passed the bill in separate sessions.

In response to the issuance of conflicting interim injunctions by the Federal High Court and the Kano State High Court, which have intensified uncertainties surrounding the Kano Emirate leadership, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, has summoned the Chief Judges of both courts.

According to Channels TV, the rare intervention by the CJN aims to address and harmonize the legal discord affecting the emirate’s governance and ceremonial duties.

The Federal High Court in Kano, led by Justice S. A. Amobeda, recently reinforced the eviction of Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II from the Kofar Kudu Palace, explicitly supporting the authority of the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero.

Justice Amobeda’s order also included provisions to prevent any actions that could threaten or infringe upon the rights of Emir Aminu Bayero, ensuring his uninterrupted enjoyment of all rights and privileges attached to his position.

Conversely, the Kano State High Court, under Justice Amina Adamu Aliyu, issued a protective injunction for Muhammadu Sanusi II and his associates, safeguarding them from potential harassment by state authorities and affirming their autonomy.

This order explicitly prohibits any interference with the Emir’s authority and the seizure of emblematic symbols such as the twin spear, the Royal Hat of Dabo, and the Ostrich-feathered shoes, which are vital to the emirate’s cultural heritage.

These judicial conflicts have cast a shadow over the leadership dynamics within the Kano Emirate, prompting the CJN’s intervention to prevent further escalation and confusion.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to extend the free train rides on the Abuja Rail Mass Transit, also known as the Metro Rail, for the next six months until the end of the year.

Naija News reports that the decision was made during his address at the inauguration of the Abuja metro rail operations in Abuja on Wednesday.

Initially, the FCT Minister had announced free train rides for a period of two months to alleviate the commuting burden for residents of the FCT.

However, President Tinubu appealed for an extension of this offer, stating, “Our dear landlord and his team, I heard you saying two months free ride. I appeal to you to make it till the end of the year. Since today you’re not going to charge me, that will give the people hope and reasons to celebrate.”

The House of Representatives has initiated an inquiry into the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) recent termination of approximately 600 employees.

This decision was made following the approval of a motion on urgent public importance presented by the lawmaker representing Karu/Keffi/Kokona Federal Constituency of Nasarawa State, Mr. Jonathan Gbefwi, during the plenary session on Wednesday.

The CBN justified the layoffs at the apex bank, which included dismissing directors and nearly all staff in the Governor’s Directorate, as necessary to enhance operational effectiveness.

However, the move has sparked a significant public backlash and concern among various stakeholders, including the affected employees, labour unions, and observers.

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed the terrorism allegation brought against the President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Kore, Bello Bodejo, by the federal government of Nigeria.

Justice Ekwo dismissed the charges against the Miyetti Allah leader on Wednesday after the government announced in court that it was no longer willing to proceed with the alleged terrorism charge brought against Bodejo.

The prosecuting lawyer, Mrs. Aderonke Imana, disclosed this at the resumed hearing of the case on Wednesday.

In an oral application, Mrs. Imana said she was applying pursuant to Section 108 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015. She said the request was further predicated on the power of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) under Section 174 of the Constitution.

Defence lawyer, Ahmed Raji, SAN, did not oppose the prosecution’s application.

Ruling, Justice Inyang Ekwo ordered the discharge of Bodejo.

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, disclosed that he will soon present the 2024 Supplementary Appropriation Bill to the National Assembly (NASS).

The President, while addressing the joint sitting of the National Assembly in a meeting to mark the Silver Jubilee Of Nigeria’s 4th Republic, said, “I submitted the last budget to you.”

“You expeditiously passed it. We are walking the talk. I will soon bring the Year 2024 (Supplementary) Appropriation Bill. That is just for your information.”

In his response, Senate President Godswill Akpabio said, “Thank you, Mr. President. We will be expecting the Supplementary Appropriation Bill of 2024 as soon as possible.”

The President pleaded with the Senate and the House of Representatives to continue to collaborate with the administration to build the country on the path of sustained progress and development.

The Federal Government has appealed to organized labour to be considerate and patriotic with their demands in the ongoing negotiation for a new national minimum wage.

The FG appealed through the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, in a statement signed by the ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Olajide Oshundun, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Naija News reported that during the Tripartite Committee on the Minimum Wage negotiation meeting on Tuesday, the Federal Government offered Labour N60,000 as the new minimum wage for workers.

However, Organized Labour rejected the offer and presented N494 000 as the new national minimum wage for workers in the country.

Reacting, Onyejeocha said the federal government had consistently taken steps to secure a fair and realistic wage for Nigerian workers.

The minister urged labour to recognize that the nation’s economy was still recovering from the devastating effects of the pandemic and other economic distress.

Onyejeocha added that the government recognized that Nigerians’ economic challenges were complex and multifaceted and called for the collective effort of all stakeholders to overcome them.

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has revealed that his administration inherited 34 uncompleted projects, valued at over N225 billion, spread across 13 local government areas of the State from his predecessor’s government, Nyesom Wike.

Naija News reports that Fubara made this known on Wednesday while presenting an Account of Stewardship and Scorecard to mark the One-Year Anniversary of his administration at Dr Obi Wali International Conference Centre in Port Harcourt.

The Governor stated that despite the huge debt from the past administration, the Rivers State Government, under his supervision, has awarded nine new road projects valued at N534.332 billion.

He described the political crisis waged against his administration barely three months after its takeoff on May 29, 2023, as a vicious existential crisis.

Fubara said that the worst was over because his administration had successfully defended the rights and privileges to govern the State and advanced its progress in liberty and freedom without compromise.

The Governor added that he remains committed to the covenant taken a year ago to put Rivers State first, defend her interests, and ensure that the people get the dividends of democracy and good governance.

The Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has imposed restrictions on public gatherings intended for protests, aiming to curb potential unrest within the state.

This announcement was made through a statement delivered by his spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Wednesday.

Under the new directive, Governor Yusuf has authorized the Police, the Directorate of State Security Services (DSS), and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) to take robust measures against anyone engaging in public demonstrations.

According to the governor’s spokesperson, these security agencies are instructed to “apprehend, detain, and prosecute any individual or group partaking in demonstrations on the streets of Kano.”

The governor’s office described this measure as a preemptive strategy designed to prevent any breakdown of law and order that might be incited by state adversaries.

The move comes amid concerns that protests could escalate into violence, potentially disturbing peace and public safety.

Nigerian Army has disclosed that a notorious terrorist commander, known as Lawal Kwalba, surrendered to the troops in Kaduna State.

Naija News reports that the Army made this known on Wednesday in a post via its Facebook page.

The Nigerian Army said the suspected terrorist commander turned himself in on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, following intensified military operations targeting terrorist enclaves in Kaduna State.

Two AK-47 rifles, a motorbike, and two magazines loaded with 7.62 mm special ammunition were recovered from Kwalba.

The Army authorities added that Kwalba is currently undergoing thorough profiling at a military facility, adding that the process is expected to provide valuable insights that could aid in dismantling the remaining terrorist networks.

That's the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today.