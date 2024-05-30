Tinubu Is Human And Might Have Made Some Wrong Decisions – NNPP Speaks On President’s First Year Anniversary

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has stated that President Bola Tinubu is human and might have made some wrong decisions.

Appraising Tinubu’s administration in the last one year, the party asserted that Tinubu took over power at a time when Nigeria was already bleeding.

Speaking on Thursday, founder of the party, Dr Boniface Aniebonam said the President was aware of the crisis in the country before coming into power

He told newsmen that the challenges in the nation had made the President come up with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The NNPP chieftain insisted that now is the time for all Nigerians to become more determined and make sacrifices for the good of the country.

According to him, “The belief of members of the NNPP stand to reason that a great leader is he or she who can take a wrong decision than taking none in a matter of state affairs of urgent importance.

“The President is human and may have taken some wrong decisions like removing the cankerworm of corruption infested oil subsidy without first planning on cushioning the effects but it will be good in the long run.

“Therefore, this is the time for all Nigerians to be more determined to work hard and make sacrifices for the good of our country.”

Aniebonam, opined that Tinubu and members of his cabinet have successfully taken Nigeria away from the intensive care unit to the general ward.

“This simply means that there is hope for Nigeria greatness shortly.

“Going forward, it is the belief of members of new NNPP that the greatness of Nigeria is in the hands of Nigerians.

“To achieve this objective, we must enhance productivity in the area of education, rule of law and order, science and technology, agriculture, industrialisation and avoidable acts of corruption and public disorder.

“Therefore, this is not the time to apportion blames in the name of opposition to whatever government does. Opposition must be responsible and constructive in all criticisms, with respect and patriotism .

“It is, therefore, a time to advise and encourage the President and leaderships of the Legislative houses and Judiciary to continue to ensure that every of their actions are for the good of the general welfare of Nigerians.

“It is our firm belief that political patronage should be done in a manner that it does not affect the mantra of renewed hope for Nigeria,” he added.