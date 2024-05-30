They Are Chasing Shadows – Adibe, Yabagi Speaks On New National Anthem

Political analysts, Jideofor Adibe and Sani Yabagi have shared their thoughts on the return of the old national anthem, “Nigeria, We Hail Thee”.

Both Adibe and Sani were guests on Channels Television’s May 29 Special programme on the first anniversary of President Bola Tinubu.

Adibe wondered why the anthem was changed at a critical time, describing it as “shadowboxing”.

“That for me is shadowboxing. Is that the problem? I think they are leaving the substance to chase the shadow. What does it change? Does it change the price of food in the market?” he queried.

However, Yabagi stated that the anthem was meant to provide a kind of breather for Nigerians, considering all that is presently happening in the country.

“I think it is a way of giving us a kind of breather. It is a way of bringing out some substance in the whole thing that is called Nigeria so that we will now begin to appreciate who we are,” he said.

He, however, expressed concern that the old national anthem the country has now reverted to was written by the colonialists, saying “we are the pride of Africa, we shouldn’t bring sentiments or things that define us in a different way.”

The new national anthem, ‘Nigeria, We Hail Thee’ was signed into law by President Bola Tinubu in the early hours of Wednesday.