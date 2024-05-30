Tension As Police Kill 2 In Ekiti

Late Tuesday night in the Omisanjana area of Ado Ekiti, the capital of Ekiti State, two young men were fatally shot by an accidental discharge from a police officer’s gun.

The incident has triggered widespread dismay and prompted an immediate response from local authorities.

The tragedy unfolded around 10:30 p.m., following a vehicular accident that initially caused upheaval in the community.

Local youths, incensed by the accident, reportedly attempted to mob the driver and set the vehicle ablaze. The situation escalated quickly, prompting the intervention of the police to restore order.

Advertisement

During the efforts to calm the tensions, a police officer accidentally discharged his firearm, striking the two young men. They were rushed to the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital but unfortunately succumbed to their injuries en route.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the Ekiti State Command, DSP Sunday Abutu, confirmed the incident and expressed deep regret over the unfortunate event.

He stated that the Commissioner of Police, Akinwale Adeniran, has ordered a thorough and discreet investigation into the incident.

Advertisement

Commissioner Adeniran extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased, assuring that justice would be pursued diligently and transparently.

He emphasized the police force’s commitment to maintaining public safety and stressed that this tragic event is being treated with the utmost seriousness.

Abutu said in a statement on Wednesday that; “A serious motor vehicle/motorcycle accident occurred, involving a Lexus car and a Jincheng motorcycle, along the Omisanjana area of Ado-Ekiti. The command, upon the receipt of the information, deployed the state traffic section to the scene to ensure there is no breakdown of law and order, as well as ensuring the safety of the victims.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“On getting to the scene, the operatives met resistance as some irate youths disallowed them from performing their lawful duty and insisted on carrying out jungle justice. This necessitated a call for re-enforcement to assist the officers on ground.

“However, in the process, one of the officers accidentally fired a shot that fatally injured two people. The officer responsible for the shooting has been disarmed, arrested, and detained and shall be made to face disciplinary action, immediately.

“While the command is already in touch with the two families of the deceased, the Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Akinwale Kunle Adeniran, condoles with the families and assures them that discreet investigation has commenced and justice shall prevail.”