Supreme Court Sets 7-Day Window For Governors To Lodge Defence In LG Autonomy Lawsuit

The Supreme Court has directed the governors of all 36 states to submit their defenses in response to a lawsuit filed by the federal government.

Naija News reports that the federal government is advocating for full autonomy for the 774 local governments in case SC/CV/343/2024.

The federal government is seeking an order to stop governors from arbitrarily dissolving democratically elected councils.

During the court session on Thursday, a seven-member panel of the apex court ordered the governors, represented by the state attorneys-general, to file their responses to the originating summons within seven days.

The court further directed the attorney-general of the federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi, to submit his response within two days of receiving the states’ replies.

Garba Lawal, who led the Supreme Court panel, concurred with the AGF that reducing the timeline was essential due to the case’s national significance.

The Supreme Court mandated that the filing and exchanging of all processes be completed by June 10, scheduling the hearing for June 13.

Lawal directed that the eight states absent during Thursday’s proceedings be served with new hearing notices.

The attorneys-general of Borno, Kano, Kogi, Niger, Ogun, Osun, Oyo, and Sokoto, who were served with hearing notices, were absent in court.