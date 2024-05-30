Spiritual Threats Tried To Stop Tinubu From Becoming President – Akande

A former national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Adebisi Akande has claimed that there were spiritual threats and political maneuvering that tried to stop the inauguration of President Bola Tinubu as Nigeria’s president.

Akande stated that the threats came from the opposition who were trying to stop Tinubu from becoming president.

The elder statesman made the disclosure on Thursday during a lecture organised by Arewa Think Tank to celebrate one year of achievements of the administration of President Tinubu.

Akande lamented that the opposition have never wanted a united country.

Advertisement

He said, “The tension and threats generated in the country by the opposition with the view to deny Tinubu the presidential victory in the Presidential election were not surprising.”

“Since 1953, when a motion for Independence was first moved in parliament by Chief Tony Enahoro, our polity has been moving from tensions of one threat to another that Nigeria must not be allowed to continue as one and united country.

“Towards the last elections, the prophecy was thick that Bola Ahmed Tinubu would not become the APC candidate, he did become. Religious clerics of one belief and the other became sleepless for him not to win the presidential elections, he won!

Advertisement

“Thereafter, spiritual threats and political maneuvering began that he would not be inaugurated as a Nigerian president, he assumed the presidency! The battle then shifted to the judicial sword-crossing that he should be removed from the presidency, his presidency was upheld! Other predictions were that he would have no health to manage the office, but he remained divinely healthy.

“Then the agitation that Nigeria would not survive his political agenda, Nigeria has been waxing stronger and stronger as one and united country! One Nigeria is a major part of what we are now celebrating.

“I was the pioneer national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) – the great political party that produced the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu whose one-year administrative anniversary was being officially celebrated for over a week up to yesterday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I am therefore particularly convinced that Nigeria will forever continue to be sustained as a more peaceful, more developed, more progressive and a more prosperous country under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and beyond.

“I urge all of us to be thinking about how to sustain a united, peaceful and prosperous Nigeria. May our collective and individual aspirations within a better and most respectable Nigeria be divinely realised.”