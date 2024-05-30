Scores Injured, Goods ‘Worth Millions Of Naira’ Lost As Unknown Gunmen Attack Enugu Market

Gunmen attacked the Nkwo Ibagwa market in Enugu State’s Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area.

The assailants on Wednesday caused injuries to many people, destroyed goods worth millions of naira, and set ablaze at least two commercial buses and two tricycles.

Scattered across the market were burnt remains of vehicles and tricycles filled with goods.

According to SaharaReporters, gunmen allegedly enforcing the sit-at-home order for Biafra Heroes Day on Thursday, May 30, attacked helpless market traders, destroying merchandise and setting vehicles on fire.

The incident has instilled fear in residents and traders, who have been tallying their losses since it occurred.

Meanwhile, palpable tension grips the Enugu metropolis as military checkpoints are mounted on major streets and roads.

In response to the increased military and police presence, Armoured Personnel Carriers were stationed at strategic points, exacerbating traffic congestion on major roads in the metropolis.

In an effort to reassure residents amidst the sit-at-home directive from the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the military deployed Armoured Personnel Carriers to several locations, including Emene, Eke-obinagu, Abakpa Junction, Trans-Ekulu, Garriki, Holy Ghost, Ogui Junction, and New Heaven Junction.