Scores Feared Dead As Bandits Attack Kaduna Market

Bandits attacked the Maro Junction market in Maro Ward, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, leaving an unspecified number of people feared killed.

Naija News gathered that Kajuru is considered one of the hotbeds of banditry in Kaduna State.

While Kaduna State police have verified one casualty and five injuries, contrasting reports from locals assert that no fewer than 12 individuals were fatally shot in the attack.

The Kaduna State Police Command’s spokesperson, ASP Mansir Hassan, confirming the incident to Channels Television, detailed that the bandits stormed Maro Junction market around 4:30 pm on Wednesday, firing at the market’s occupants and shooting indiscriminately in all directions.

He clarified that five individuals sustained injuries of different severities, with one fatality recorded during the attack, while also stating that an ongoing investigation aims to determine the precise number of casualties.

The police Public Relations Officer (PRO) elaborated that upon receiving a distress call, law enforcement and other security personnel swiftly responded to the scene and are currently in pursuit of the bandits with the aim of apprehending them.

Some locals allege that the bandits initiated the attack from the Kanwa forest in the Kajuru local government area, where one of their camps is believed to be located.