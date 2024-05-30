Real Madrid Goalkeeper Separated From Teammates Ahead Of Champions League Final

Real Madrid goalkeeper, Andriy Lunin will not be allowed to fly on the same plane with the rest of his teammates ahead of the UEFA Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund.

Andriy Lunin who has been very outstanding throughout this season as he stood in for the then injured Thibaut Courtois was expected to start in the Champions League final despite the availability of the Belgian veteran goalkeeper.

Interestingly, days before the final which will kick off at 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, Andriy Lunin developed a flu.

Due to the communicable nature of the infection, the 25-year-old Ukrainian goalkeeper was separated from the main squad during training.

On Wednesday, May 29, he was seen kicking the ball around alone which shows that there is a high possibility that he might not man the post in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday.

The latest development is that Andriy Lunin will fly separately to London for the Champions League final which will take place at Wembley Stadium.

This means that he is not completely ruled out of the encounter but Thibaut Courtois, who returned to competitive football earlier this month after a lengthy injury spell, is likely to make the starting lineup.

Ahead of the game, Real Madrid coach, Carlo Ancelotti admitted that it would be hard to choose between Courtois and Lunin.

Ancelotti said: “It is really difficult because both of them deserve to play this final.

“Lunin, because he did a fantastic season, and Courtois, because he is back from his injury and everyone knows the quality of Courtois.”

