Photos: Veteran Nollywood Actor, Zulu Adigwe Laid To Rest

Veteran Nollywood actor, Zulu Adigwe, has been laid to rest in Abuja.

Naija News recalls that the thespian died on the evening of Tuesday, 23 April.

The President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, shared photos of Zulu’s funeral via his Instagram page on Thursday.

Other movie stars who attended the event alongside the AGN president were Zack Orji, Hanks Anuku, Benedict Johnson, among others.

He captioned the photos: “Yesterday we condoled with the family of Late Zulu Adigwe. May his soul rest in peace.“

Adigwe began acting at the age of seven. He made his earliest television appearance in Baci and Company, taking over the lead role from Albert Egbe.

His debut movie, Blood of the Orphan, earned him praise. In 2004, he starred in Living Abroad alongside Ernest Asuzu, Emeka Enyiocha, and Anne Njemanze.

In 2019, he portrayed Pascal Nworie in Living in Bondage: Breaking Free.

In related news, the Kannywood film industry recently lost another esteemed actress, Fatima Usman, widely known as Fati Slow Motion.

An activist based in Kano, Mansura Isa, announced Fati’s passing on Tuesday, May 28.

According to Isa, the actor passed away on Monday night in Habasha, near Sudan, where she will be laid to rest. He also disclosed that condolence messages can be offered at her family residence in Ungwa Uku, Kano.

The Executive Secretary of the Kano State Censorship Board, Abba El-Mustapha, also confirmed the incident.

He prayed for Fati Slow Motion’s departed soul and beseeched Allah for mercy and forgiveness upon her.